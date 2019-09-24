Nimrita wasn’t poisoned says report

LARKANA: Rohri Chemical Laboratory Examiner Dr Muhammad Hassan Abro has sent the analysis of viscera of mysteriously murdered Dr Nimrita Kumari — a final year BDS student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC), Larkana, who was found dead in her hostel room on Sept 16 — to the authorities concerned.

According to the report, no poison/intoxicated material was detected in the viscera sent to the laboratory. The viscera were sent to the laboratory in two plastic bottles on Sept 19 through PC Ghulam Qadir. One bottle contained stomach and small intestine and another contained pieces of lung, liver, spleen, and kidney, the report added.

Dr Shams Khoso, the police surgeon at Chandka Medical College Hospital, told a local news agency on Tuesday that so far he had not received the chemical lab report, but it had already become viral on social media. He said the final postmortem report would be issued after receipt of another report of histopathology sent to Liaquat University of Medical Sciences (LUMS), Jamshoro, as there is no any histopathologist in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana.

Dr Khoso further said that after receiving of the histopathology report, “We would sit together, consult seniors and then issue the final postmortem report which would determine the exact cause of death.”

Meanwhile, members of Pakistan Patriotic Youth, Larkana District Chapter, took out a rally and held a protest demonstration in front of the local press club. They were holding large banners in their hands inscribed with “Justice for Nimrita”. They were also shouting slogans. Younis Abro and others, while addressing the participants said that several days had passed, and no breakthrough had been made either by university authorities or the police due to which there was unrest among students.”