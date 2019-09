SHAHDADKOT: A man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law and her boyfriend in the name of hounour in Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place under Qubo Saeed Khan police station’s jurisdiction.

Police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital. The culprit was arrested on the same day and a case was registered against him.