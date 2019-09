CHUNIAN: Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat on Tuesday confirmed the death of the fourth child, Imran, in Chunian district of the city.

According to Marwat, the clothes of Muhammad Imran were identified by his parents and their family tailor.

Imran was kidnapped from Rana Town neighborhood three months ago whose clothes were found along with remains of other three minor boys, who were murdered after being sexually assaulted on Sept 17.