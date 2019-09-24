Justice Isa criticises govt over introduction of laws through ordinances

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday criticised the government over the introduction of laws through special ordinances, observing it was tantamount to “usurping” the parliament’s job.

During the hearing of a case regarding the cutting of forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice Isa, who is facing a presidential reference over non-disclosure of foreign properties, remarked: “Shut down the parliament if laws are to be introduced through ordinances.”

Justice Isa is part of a three-member bench which is headed by Justice Mushir Alam.

As the hearing went underway, the court rejected applications filed by petitioners who claim to be owners of pieces of forest land.

The apex bench observed that the petitioners had not asked to be given their share at any level during the hearing of the case.

Justice Isa told the petitioners that they did not have a right of claim to the land and that the government should have filed a review petition in the case. He also asked the government representative why the order in the case, issued in 2013, was not implemented.

“The protection of forests is important for the future of upcoming generations,” the judge remarked, adding that all laws relating to forests in the country were instead “designed to protect corruption”.

He said the rulers of the country are engrossed in “other issues” when the “real issue” is the protection of the environment.

The judge also asked why an important law concerning forests was instituted through an ordinance.