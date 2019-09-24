Jubilee insurance announces to sponsor Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket series 

LAHORE: Jubilee Life Insurance is the title sponsor for the T20 and co-sponsor of the ODI cricket series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The announcement was made at a press conference in Lahore.

With the gradual increase of cricket series taking place in Pakistan, the Pakistani audiences are once again excited and ready to witness these two South Asian tigers come face to face in the thrilling tour which includes ODI and T20 Internationals with the first ODI beginning on Friday, September 27, at National Stadium in Karachi.

“Jubilee Life Insurance has constantly supported cricket and plays an important role for its revival in Pakistan. We have seen hard times, but are proud to say that we are far from those now. Various PSL matches and series have taken place and this Sri Lankan series will, once again, be another achievement and display of top-class cricket in the country.” said Syed Usman Qaiser, Head of Marketing, Jubilee Life Insurance.

“Time and time again, we are honoured to see the enthusiasm and commitment shown by Jubilee Life Insurance towards promoting cricket in Pakistan. The support from Jubilee Life Insurance has been one step forward each time and we strongly acknowledge it. Cricket plays an important role in the lives of every Pakistani and they put our trust in us. Together with Jubilee Life Insurance, we aim to uphold this promise and grow the cricket industry in Pakistan.” said Ehsan Mani, Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board.