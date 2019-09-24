JCP approves confirmation of six LHC additional judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved the names of six additional judges’ of the Lahore High Court (LHC) for permanent appointment.

The approval was made during a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan held here in the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, who is also the chairman of the commission.

It was learnt that the additional judges whose name have been confirmed for permanent appointment are: Justice Anwar Ul Haq Panu, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Ahmad Raza, Justice Rasaal Hassan Syed and Justice Asim Hafeez.

The JCP also recommended six months extension for LHC Additional Judge Shakeel Ur Rehman.

The Judicial Commission was constituted under the 18th Amendment in the Constitution. The Commission will send its recommendations to the Parliamentary Committee for approval of the permanent appointment of these additional judges.