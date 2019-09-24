Indian association asks promoters to cancel their show with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

The Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has asked Indian promoters, Karl Kalra & Nirmal Dhaliwal, to cancel their show with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, via dispatching a notice.

FWICE said in their notice, “We have already given our directive that no Indian artist/singer/dancer/anchor/performer and last but not least, the promoter would work with [Pakistani] nationals and [Pakistani] artists in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries.”

“It is, therefore, our humble request to both of you to immediately cancel the above shows to maintain the dignity and honour of your country. You are. India, for which you should be proud.”

“In case if you don’t cancel the shows of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and go against the sentiments of Indians, no Indian Artist/ Singer/ dancer/ Anchor, Performer/ Promoter would ever work with you anywhere in the entire world,” they further added in the notice.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wasn’t available for a comment.

This is not the first time that FWICE tried to influence artists to not to perform. Earlier, they issued a notice to singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Kumar Sanu for performing at an event in USA which was organised by a Pakistani based there.

In letters dispatched top the aforementioned singers, FWICE said, “Having learnt that you along with your contemporaries are scheduled to perform in the USA on 17 November 2019 that is organised by a Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain, We at FWICE are requesting for your reversal step that would delink your participation from the said event.”

“Needless to add here that you all are acclaimed singers of India and have garnered enormous people from this country. Guess you would reciprocate the same sentiments with your countrymen and not throw open any ground for disharmony and displeasures arising out of any adverse eventuality in the future,” the letter further states.