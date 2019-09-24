Govt to take action against schools for flouting SC fees order: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday warned that the government would take strict action against those private schools that violated the Supreme Court orders regarding an increase in fees.

Addressing a press conference here at the 4th Inter-Provincial Ministers Conference(IPMC) Forum, he said it was the duty of federal and provincial governments to ensure the implementation of Apex Court decision about private schools fees.

He also ensured that the Supreme Court Orders regarding an increase in fees by private sector educational institutions would be implemented in true manners. As per court decision, he said, the fees structure of 2017 can be increased only five per cent by the next two years.

It was the responsibility of government to ensure the implementation of court orders regarding the increase of fees by private sector schools and colleges, Shafqat said.

The provincial chief secretaries had been briefed in today’s IPMC meeting about the implementation of decisions taken by the federal government regarding religious seminaries, he added.