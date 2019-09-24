Golf piece of cake, cricket develops character, says PM Imran

NEW YORK: Prime minister Imran Khan on Monday took a jibe at golf players, saying it is a piece of cake whereas cricket develops a person’s character.

He said this while addressing a session in New York where he was talking about the country’s economic problems. He said that China is a great friend that always came to Pakistan’s aid in tough times and the country has more than cordial relations with the Chinese government.

“Pakistan is facing multiple problems at the moment. We are enmeshed in economic woes, the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse and Iran-Saudi encounters are also getting serious,” he said.

“Try to put yourself in my position and probably by now you would have had a heart attack,” he jokingly said to the audience.

“Cricket is a tough game and it develops character, on the other hand, golf is a piece of cake if compared to it,” he said in another quip.