RAWALPINDI: Two more dengue patients died in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, taking the victim toll to 12 in the city.

30-year-old Abdul Basit, a resident of Chakwal, died at the Holy Family Hospital, two days after being admitted. Shoaib, 24, also died of dengue at a private hospital.

During the current year, the number of dengue patients has jumped to 4,992 in Punjab, 2,267 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,397 in Sindh and 773 in Balochistan.