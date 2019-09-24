Govt announces reward for people who blow whistle on litterers

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh government will award Rs100,000 to anyone who films people who throw garbage on the streets of Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Ghani told reporters that citizens would be able to send videos of people littering the city on WhatsApp. The numbers provided by the minister are 0300-0074296 and 0300-0084296.

He added that the identity of those reporting such incidences would be protected.

Ghani further said that he had personally seen people dumping heaps of garbage on Karachi’s roads and streets and said that those claiming to have “inherited the city” were polluting it.

“This is a conspiracy to sabotage the cleanliness drive,” he said, adding that the Sindh government had to bear extra cost as a result of people purposely clogging sewerage lines and dumping debris on roads.

Last week, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said “so-called friends of Karachi” had choked 24 dia sewers in the city’s Malir 15 area by placing boulders and stones which would have led to leakage to sewerage water if preemptive were not taken.

The Sindh government had last week started the Clean Karachi initiative with after facing criticism for not being able to clean the metropolis.