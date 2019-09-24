China reaffirms support to Pakistan on Kashmir, other core issues

NEW YORK: China reaffirmed its support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue during a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly session on Monday in New York City.

Wang Yi said that China and Pakistan hold all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and the friendship between the two countries is unbreakable. He also reiterated the commitment of the Chinese leadership to support Pakistan on all issues of its core national interest.

Highlighting the grave rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the premier said the “lockdown of millions of Kashmiris, the escalation in human rights violations and the continued communications blackout had created a dire humanitarian crisis in the valley”.

The prime minister reiterated that the illegal and unilateral actions of India aimed to alter the internationally recognised disputed status of the held territory by violating numerous UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law.

In his response, Wang Yi said China will continue to support Pakistan’s efforts to uphold its territorial sovereignty.

Prime Minister Imran also affirmed that Pakistan attaches high priority to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to complete ongoing projects under the mega project.

In addition to Wang Yi, Prime Minister Imran also discussed the Kashmir crisis with Swiss Confederation President Ueli Maurer and apprised him of human rights violations in the valley.