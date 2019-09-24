Ceiling cave-in at Karachi mall after downpour

KARACHI: A ceiling constructed with white plastic at a shopping mall located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal couldn’t bear the pressure of rain and collapse on Tuesday.

Incident happened when customers were busy shopping in the mall but they remained unharmed.

On social media, in several videos water can be seen coming out of the ceiling just before it collapsed due to pressure.

As per sources, mall has already sealed that portion and have begun repair work.

The recent downpour came as a blessing as Karachi was under a persistent spell of the heatwave and scorching sun. However, this time water drainage issues didn’t occur as rainfall was moderate.