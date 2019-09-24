Bureaucrats defy 80pc instructions of federal cabinet in one month

–Ministries, divisions fail to submit compliance report to Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD: Bureaucrats of federal ministries have been outrageously defying the federal cabinet lately and 80 per cent instructions issued to them in the past one month were not implemented, Pakistan Today has learnt.

According to documents available with Pakistan Today, the federal government had asked all federal division and ministries to submit implementation report on matters of public importance but only 46 ministries have so far complied with the instructions.

The Cabinet Division has not received any report from the Ministry of Interior over its agenda pertaining to the constitution of Prime Minister’s Prisons Aid Committee, which was to be headed by a renowned expert with specific mandate to collect disaggregated data of prisoners from all prisons in the country and to work out modalities remission, pardon and reprieve of sentences and any other relief to deserving and vulnerable prisoners. In addition to this, the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Maritime Affairs have not submitted any report with regarding submission of proposals to the cabinet for curbing illegal fishing off the coast of Pakistan.

Furthermore, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has submitted only the interim report regarding Pakistan Television (PTV) to allocate time for weather-related news and updates to include sign language interpretation. They told the Cabinet Division that they are working on comprehensive strategy to address the issue of fake news.

The Ministry of National Health Service Regulations and Coordination Division did not submit reports on the installation of automated queue management/token system at the OPDs, and enforcement of hospital waste disposal regulations.

Economic Affairs Division had been asked to submit report on the pilot project for assessment of water transmission system with the help of JICA but it did not respond to the cabinet division.

Ministry of Human Rights, in its written reply to cabinet division, said that they are holding consultations with the stakeholders on the matter of legislation against child pornography.

Ministry of Law and Justice and Establishment Division as well as secretary to the prime minister did not submit report on launching of Imran Khan’s legal helpline email as well as joint khuli katchehris of district administration and public representatives respectively.

According to the documents, the Overseas Division and Ministry of Housing and Works did not reply to Cabinet Division on the matter pertaining to the launch of ‘Call Sarzameen’ app and formal proposal for disposal of land occupied by government houses.

The Ministry of Information Technology, in its reply, stated that they have yet to start the process of consultation on the launch of National Incubation Centre Peshawar’s initiative regarding smart helmets for miners and low cost housing.

The Ministry of Petroleum did not respond to a query regarding revision of time frame for the payment of utility bills to 15 days from the issuance date to facilitate the consumers.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs have not submitted report on the designation of ‘common man gallery’ in both houses of parliament.

Advisor to prime minister on institutional reforms did not comply on the instructions of cabinet pertaining to the presentation of the databank of properties of ETBP. Similarly, revenue division’s report is also awaited on engaging college graduates to collect data of traders for tax assessment purpose.

The Petroleum Division’s report is awaited on provision of marks and gloves to the workers at petrol pumps by companies.

Ministry of Climate Change has also failed to comply on preparation of feasibility study for provision on solar stoves to prevent deforestation.

Ministry of Interior had been asked to initiate women only days at their centers through National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) but they did not submit compliance report.

All the ministries were asked to submit report on the criteria for the appointment of class-IV employees but no reply was received.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its reply pertaining to reorientation to the mission abroad to focus on business, export and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stated it is in progress. They did not submit any report on improvement in the quality and efficiency of the services offered to Pakistan workers by Pakistan mission abroad either.

Ministry of Communication also failed to submit report on the establishment of four driving license centers in collaboration with Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE) while Aviation Division did not submit report on launch of the mobile app for weather updates.