SWAT: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced a man 38-year imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl.

The convict Suhaibur Rehman was sentenced by ATC judge Ubaidullah Shah in a case registered against him at a Rahim Yar Khan police station in 2018.

The ATC also imposed a fine of Rs100,000.

The sentencing in Swat comes amid outrage in Pakistan over the killing of three boys in Kasur district of Punjab who had gone missing a few months ago.