Victims of bus accident buried in Skardu, Ganche

ISLAMABAD/GILGIT: The funeral prayers of 24 people who died in a deadly road accident near Babusar Top were offered in Gilgit on Monday and were later taken to their native hometowns for burial.

Five family members, including four children and a woman, were buried at Gayool valley in Skardu. Another five victims of the incident were also buried in different villages of Ganche District whereas the parents of three children who died in the accident are being treated at City Hospital Gilgit and CMH Rawalpindi.

At least 16 more bodies were lifted to Skardu from Gilgit early on Monday through an Army Helicopter.

Ten of the victims were Pakistan Army soldiers. Their coffins were wrapped with the national flag. The bodies were sent to the victims’ hometowns via army helicopters after the funeral.

Governor Raja Jalal Hussain, Chief Minister Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad Force Commander Northern Area Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan and other military and civil officials attended the funeral prayer.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), nine dead bodies of Army personnel who were martyred in the tragic bus incident were dispatched to Islamabad by C-130 and 16 civilians to Skardu through Pak Army Helicopter.

As per a statement of ISPR, Namaz-e-Janaza of soldiers who lost their lives in bus accident at Babusar Top on Sunday was offered at Chaklala Garrison on Monday.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, senior serving and retired officers, soldiers and relatives of deceased attended the funeral prayer.

In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered condolences to all affected families and ordered officials to ensure the best quality medical treatment for the injured.

President Arif Alvi also prayed for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured in a statement released by President House statement.

At least twenty-six people lost their lives and twelve others got injured after a passenger bus, they were travelling in, rammed into a roadside hill at Gattidas area in Babusar Sunday morning.

According to police, the bus was on its way from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it met an accident near Gettidas, resulting in the death of at least 26 passengers and wounds to 12 other passengers.

Women and children were among those killed in the mishap, said Faizullah Firaq, a spokesperson for the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government.