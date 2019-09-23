Today’s Cartoon

categoryTermID15----CategoryParentID4------
September 23, 2019
Joining anti-terror war was Pakistan’s biggest mistake, says PM Imran
Multan-Sukkur Motorway inauguration delayed as China wishes for mega opening
Dress codes, liberty and state interference
No one wins against geography
Untruthful statistics
KE requests increased gas supply from SSGC
Has PTI a long term Kashmir policy?
PM orders countrywide crackdown on illegal import of cigarettes
The impending long-march
NAB lets Brohi off the hook after plea bargain in rental power case
Aviation minister attempts to board flight using wife’s passport
KP govt allocates Rs17b for construction of Chitral-Shandur road
Ex-DG parks’ 14-day judicial remand approved
Govt paying special focus on green initiatives: Zartaj Gul
