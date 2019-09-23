New TV drama follows college days of property dealers

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

A new television drama is causing quite a stir these days.

The production follows the lives of four friends who dream of becoming leading property dealers.

The young college students, all of them with the surname Chauhan, are up to the waist in fun and frolic and are living their lives to the fullest. But they also have a shared dream: to one day become the biggest and best property dealers in the country.

“We often see what happens when they become property dealers and yes, there is also interest in that,” said Tum Entertainment chairperson Sameera Hassan. “But there is a lot of interest in seeing the early days of the property dealers.”

“So you will see less talk of ‘park-facing’, ‘corner plot’, ‘files available’ or ‘we have other ways of making sure you don’t sell your land to Bahria instead of us’,” she said. “And more talk of bunking classes, checking out girls and other boy stuff.”

The drama also stars a dog.