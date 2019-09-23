Lahore man arrested for kidnapping his own son

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested a man in connection with the kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy in Lahore.

The boy had disappeared a few days ago and his mother approached the police to find him.

The boy was actually “kidnapped” by Tariq Khan, his own father, according to police. He had taken his son to Rawalpindi after he had a fight with his wife.

“The police reached Pindi [Rawalpindi] while looking for my son,” the boy’s mother told a private TV channel. “He was recovered from there.”

Tariq Khan admitted that he took his son to Rawalpindi and was hiding there.

“I didn’t inform the family,” Tariq Khan said. “Police have arrested me and my son has been handed over to his mother.”