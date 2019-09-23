KP Govt launches 4 new development projects in erstwhile FATA

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) Government has launched work on four massive projects in erstwhile FATA to provide low-priced electricity to tribal people, media reported on Monday.

A spokesman of KP Energy and Power Department told media on Monday that KP government has initiated work on mega Chapari Darkhel dam in Kurram tribal district with 10.5-megawatt capacity.

The estimated time for completion of this project is 3 years with a cost of around Rs 4.4 billion.

The spokesman further said that the KP Energy and Power Department has also started work on projects related to the promotion of industrialization and agriculture sector by providing them with affordable electricity.

“Mosques and other places of worship are being provided latest technology solar panels. In the first phase 300 mosques and other worships places of minorities will get solar panels,” he said.

He also informed that this project will be completed by December.

“We are also planning to construct 13 small-scale solar grids in erstwhile Fata so the uninterrupted power supply can be provided to consumers,” he stated.

He also said that these grids would also be used in commercial areas including markets, plazas and other business hubs.

This project was approved by PDWP and would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 729 million.