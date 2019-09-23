KE requests increased gas supply from SSGC

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) issued an urgent statement on Monday to clarify that the supply being provided to Karachi Electric (K-Electric) has not been slashed at all.

In recent few days, rumours were afloat that SSGC has decreased gas supply to K-Electric.

Spokesperson SSGC verified to media that consistent and continuous gas is being provided to the power generators and in no way the quantity has been decreased.

He further added that K-Electric has moved a request to SSGC recently in which they stated that they need additional gas to work efficiently.

On September 7, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced to withdraw its decision to increase gas prices of commercial ‘tandoors’.

SSGC rolled back the new rate which was announced to be at Rs 1283 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) to the previously allocated Rs 738 per MMBTU.