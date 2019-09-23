JCP to consider confirmation of seven additional LHC judges on Sept 24

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will consider the confirmation of seven additional Lahore High Court (LHC) judges on September 24.

The commission’s meeting will be headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, and he will consider confirmation of Justice Anwarul Haq Panu, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Shakil-ur-Rehman, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Ahmed Raza, Justice Risaal Hassan Syed and Justice Asim Hafeez.

The one-year tenure of the mentioned judges concluding on October 23. If confirmed, they will work till the age of 62.

Currently, 46 judges are working in the LHC while the total sanctioned strength is 60. No new judges have been appointed in both the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and LHC during the current year.

Even though chief justices of respective high courts sent the nomination of judges, no consensus was reached in the commission meeting. Currently, only four IHC judges are working.