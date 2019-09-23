Chohan’s son was illegally awarded marks in practical, inquiry report confirms

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan’s son was awarded extra marks in his intermediate exams by one of his teachers, an inquiry report released on Monday stated, according to a private news channel.

He was given these marks in practical of physics.

The report further details that Chohan’s son was awarded 16 additional marks, resultantly, it brought up his total in the FSc/Intermediate physics practical exam from 14 to 30 marks.

Appropriate action against the teacher who awarded illegal marks to Chohan’s son was requested.

Replying to which, chairperson of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) for Rawalpindi, Dr Ghulam Dastagir, said that we are taking action against the culprit and actual result of Chohan’s son, Fahad Hasan, will be released soon.

Earlier, some reports also suggested that Dr Dastagir had allegedly misused his authority to increase Hasan’s marks. However, the inquiry report proved it wrong and named a teacher for this.

Chohan told media that he himself requested an inquiry committee which could determine the facts and present a detailed report after probe.