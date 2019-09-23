India’s brutalities in Kashmir threatens regional peace, says PM Imran

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued yet another warning on the negative effects of India’s oppressive actions in occupied Kashmir, saying they pose “a clear threat to regional peace and stability”.

In a meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham, the prime minister shed light on the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He termed the situation a “human tragedy” and said the United States can play a positive role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The two also held discussions on the Afghan peace process and the premier reiterated Pakistan’s continued support to any initiative for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan was hopeful that the recently abandoned talks would restart soon.

Graham acknowledged Pakistan’s significance in the Afghan peace and reconciliation effort, saying that a strong Pak-US partnership was in favour of both countries.

Later, PM Imran met a delegation of Kashmiri leaders from both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) led by Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai.

The premier said the international community must pressure India to immediately lift the draconian curfew in IOK.

He said it was essential to ensure that the Kashmir dispute is resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiris and in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The delegation members informed the prime minister that Indian forces are picking up young Kashmiri men from their homes in late-night raids, and the whereabouts of the victims remain unknown.

They said the situation in IOK was deteriorating by the minute and called for immediate intervention by world powers.

PM Imran assured the Kashmiri leaders that he would continue to highlight the issue at every forum and would fulfill his promise of being an ambassador of the Kashmiri people.