IHC seeks reply from ECP about PML-N’s intra-party elections

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday served notices to respondents on a petition challenging the intraparty elections of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Balochistan.

The bench directed PML-N Balochistan President Abdul Qadir, Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit written reply till next date of hearing.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the PML-N’s office bearers of a Balochistan’s district Ajmal Awan and Asghar Ali.

The petitioner’s counsel Muhammad Ishtiaq Advocate pleaded before the court that the current intraparty elections in the province were disputed, adding that the fair and transparent elections were right of party workers.

He prayed the court to declare the PMLN’s intraparty elections in Balochistan as null and void. The lawyer said that the ECP had also been informed about the controversial elections.

After hearing arguments from the petitioner, the bench adjourned the hearing of the case till two weeks while serving notices to respondents.