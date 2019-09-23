Hasan Minhaj denied entry to Modi’s Texas rally

Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj was denied entry to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally which took place at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

The event producers cite “lack of credentials” and “lack of space for broadcast crews” in the venue, despite evidence to the contrary.

Videos posted on the Instagram account of Adam Matthew Weiss, president and CEO of AMW Public Relations (AMWPR), which handled the event, showed Minhaj being told there were no press credentials available for him and his crew, and that there was no space for him to bring his camera crew into the venue.

Subsequent videos on the Weiss’ Instagram story showed otherwise, with other media crews present in the press pool area with ample space.

An Islamophobic attack on press in 3 acts: Muslim journalist and @patriotact host @hasanminhaj was denied access at Tump/Modi event. Event producers cite lack of credentials (despite credentials set for him), cite lack of space for broadcast (press pool & camera risers 1/2 empty) pic.twitter.com/4mvjwLrFGy — The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) September 22, 2019

Neither Minhaj, Weiss or AMWPR have responded to the incident yet.

Journalist Maria Kari added that she was also refused media credentials, preventing her from attending the rally.

There is speculation that Minhaj was denied entry due to his past criticism of the Indian Prime Minister, US President Donald Trump and expression of support for Kashmir on India’s Independence Day on Aug 15.