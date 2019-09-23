Govt paying special focus on green initiatives: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that the government was paying special focus on green initiatives to mitigate the environmental risk from the country.

Addressing a ceremony over reusable bags distribution, she said that the distributions of bio-degradable bags were being continued in various areas of the Federal capital to eliminate the use of polythene plastic bags from the city,.

The event was organized in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), following The Social Good Summit 2019, being observed across the world.

As many as 150 cloth bags were distributed among school children to sensitize the students about the harmful effects of plastic on the environment.

The children were being engaged in such activities as they were the future of our country, the minister said.

In a developing country like Pakistan, she said, many green projects were underway, like Clean and Green Pakistan, The billion Tree Tsunami and banning of plastic bags that shows government seriousness towards environment-friendly policies.

She lauded the role of civil society activist and UNDP for their effective role in Clean and Green Pakistan campaigns.

UNDP country director to Pakistan, Ignacio Artaza said that there is a dire need to preserve our planet through protecting the environment as the future of our generation is at stake.

The school children also planted saplings on the occasion.