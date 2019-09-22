Socio-economic uplift of people govt’s top priority: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that struggle of Imran Khan is for the common man with the prime objective to uplift the socio-economic status and standard of their lives.

In her tweet, she said that Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsas Program are practical steps of Prime Minister Imran Khan for better socio-economic status of downtrodden segments of the society to support the destitute and poor. Both these programs, she said, would assist to ensure protection to the poor and deserved persons.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that provision of Sehat Insaf Card was ensuring best treatment facilities at hospitals to those helpless people who could not afford expenses due to financial issues.

Similarly, she said that the purpose of Ehsas Program was to provide financial support to the poor and ensure their contribution to economic development. This program, she said, had another objective to end inequality and provide opportunities to the needy persons for coming out of the poverty line.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister said that 10.5 million families would benefit through Sehat Insaf Card and they may avail free treatment at the government hospitals worth Rs 7,20,000.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said these cards would be distributed among 15 million people in next two years.