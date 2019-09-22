Imran stresses need to expose Modi’s agenda

–Kashmir Study Group founder calls on PM, highlights group’s engagements

NEW YORK: Founder of Kashmir Study Group Farooq Kathwari on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York to discuss the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, the prime minister urged Kathwari, a Srinagar-born Kashmiri-American, to further highlight the grave situation resulting from India’s illegal occupation of occupied Kashmir and its blatant human rights violations.

He said there was a need to expose the “real face” of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to the world.

Kathwari, on the occasion, highlighted the Kashmir Study Group’s earlier engagement on the dispute and efforts for conflict resolution.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi, Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi told reporters that the prime minister wanted to listen to Kashmiris from both parts of Kashmir ahead of his speech to the UN General Assembly on September 27

Qureshi said the main objective of prime minister’s visit to the US was to highlight the Indian atrocities in the region.

Speaking to the media in New York, the foreign minister said PM Imran will hold meetings with heads of different countries and Kashmiri delegations.

PM Imran arrived in New York on Saturday to lead the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister will address the 193-member Assembly on September 27 sharing Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions.

He will enunciate Islamabad’s position on key global and regional issues before one of the largest gatherings of leaders from around the world.

The prime minister will specifically focus on the deteriorating situation in the occupied region, particularly the grave violations of human rights taking place there, since August 5 when the Indian government revoked the special status of Kashmir.

During his week-long visit to the US, the prime minister is expected to make a clarion call on the international community and the United Nations to live up to their promise of the right to self-determination of Kashmiris in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His first official engagement at the UN is a meeting with China’s Vice President Wang Qishan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his seven-day visit, will hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts, including United States President Donald Trump on Monday.

He will also participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

During his visit, the prime minister will also attend and speak at high-level side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech and on environmental protection and poverty alleviation, co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan.

A trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will be held on the General Assembly session’s sidelines.

The prime minister will interact with international media outlets.

Engagements with leading think-tanks, including the Council on Foreign Relations and the Asia Society, and meetings with the heads of major international human rights organisations are also on his schedule.