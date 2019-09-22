Five mills sealed for causing air pollution

LAHORE: A team of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed five steel re-rolling mills – which were causing air pollution – in Ahmed Town Mominpura Road Lahore.

The action against the mills was led by EPD Deputy Director Ali Ijaz. Ijaz said that the steel mills were sealed because they were using substandard fuel and emitting excessive black smoke as a result.

The steel re-rolling mills sealed by the department included Waqar & Aslam Auto Engineering, Ideal Steel Re-Rolling Mill, Fakeer Hussein Steel Re-Rolling Mill, Sohail Steel Re-Rolling Mill, and Imran Siraj Steel Re-Rolling Mill.