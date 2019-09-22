CRIME DIARY: From missing children to losing a nose

LAHORE: A number of crimes took place in various parts of the provincial capital last week, exposing police performance regarding the protection of life and property of the citizens.

Following is a rundown of crime issues plaguing netizens.

CHILD ABDUCTIONS:

At least five people were abducted in Lahore in the wake of rape-murder of three minors in Kasur that shook the country.

According to the details, 12-year old Omar Farooq went missing from Johar Town police precinct, Furqan and Ashir Rasheed went missing in Islam Pura area, whereas Alishba and Fatima were abducted along with their mother Nagina Begum from Gawalmandi.

Police, on the other hand, denied the abductions in Lahore and claimed that most missing children return home on their own accord.

COP SACKED FOR MISTREATING WOMAN:

An assistant sub-inspector was sacked after charges of his misbehaviour with an elderly woman outside Central Police Office (CPO) were proved true in a departmental inquiry last week.

The dismissed police official was deputed as a guard on the main gate of CPO where he misbehaved with an elderly woman, Kundan Bibi, who had arrived there from Muzaffargarh district to appear in the IGP’s open court.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Syed Riaz Ali Shah held the departmental inquiry against Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASI) Muhammad Asif on the directions of IGP (r) Capt Arif Nawaz Khan.

The ASI was taken into custody and sent behind bars. A punishment was recommended against him in the inquiry conducted by the DSP after which Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel issued the unprofessional ASI’s dismissal order.

SUSPENSION OF TWO DOLPHIN SQUAD PERSONNEL:

Two Dolphin Squad personnel were suspended from service for allegedly torturing a youth on Cavalry Ground Bridge.

A camera installed on anther motorcycle passing filmed the law enforcers torturing and slapping the young boy for parking his motorcycle on the roadside.

The IGP took notice of the incident after the video went viral on social media and sought an inquiry report from field officers.

However, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan suspended both Dolphin personnel of Dolphin Team 302 besides, ordering an inquiry against them.

THREE MEN FOUND DEAD:

Three men were found dead from various parts of the provincial capital last week. The bodies were moved to a morgue for autopsy.

According to the police, the bodies were recovered from Lytton Road, Harbanspura, and Badami Bagh police areas respectively. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased and are investigating the deaths.

In a separate incident, a domestic helper was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Defence. Khalida, 30, a resident of Okara, was staying with her husband, Ali Gohar, who was a cook at a house in H-Block, Defence. The woman was found unconscious by her husband in the morning in their quarter and was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

ROAD ACCIDENT CLAIMS THREE LIVES:

At least three people died on the spot after a speeding jeep hit an auto-rickshaw in Defence area. Rickshaw driver Shaukat Ali succumbed to his head injuries at the spot while his baby daughter suffered critical wounds.

The police arrested the underage driver, who was overspeeding a Land Cruiser while his two friends, who were also in the car, fled the scene during the commotion.

The police also lodged a case against the driver on the complaint of Younis’ brother Mohammad Zahid and sent the suspect to a hospital for medical examination after the complainant alleged that the youth was drunk driving.

MAN CHOPS OFF WIFE’S NOSE

Sajjad Ahmad chopped off his wife’s nose over a domestic issue in Factory Area police precinct in addition to shaved off her head and subjecting her to severe physical and mental torture.

His wife Shazia, a mother of six children, was shifted to a local hospital where she told police that she was at the house of her daughter’s in-laws in the neighbourhood when Sajjad came and dragged her back home before subjecting her to inhumane treatment.

Police lodged a case against the criminal and conducted raids to arrest him; however, he fled the area.