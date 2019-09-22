CM Buzdar lauds ‘historic’ recovery of Rs108bn by Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday disclosed in a tweet that the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered about Rs108 billion in the past year, terming the recovery to be to a “historic” amount.

According to the details released by the government of Punjab, out of the total amount recovered, ACE made a direct recovery of Rs1.63bn and an indirect recovery of Rs2.81bn. More than Rs103bn were retrieved in land recovery.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی بنیاد کرپشن کے خاتمے اور بے لاگ احتساب کے نعرے پر رکھی گئی پنجاب اینٹی کرپشن نےپچھلے ایک سال میں پنجاب بھر میں کرپشن کی 27,127 شکایات کوحل کیا اور 108 ارب روپےکی تاریخی ریکوری کی احتساب کا یہ عمل مسلسل جاری رکھاجائےگا تاکہ عوام کا اداروں پر اعتماد بحال ہو pic.twitter.com/hxnAkXvn6l — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) September 22, 2019

“The foundation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been laid on the elimination of corruption and impartial accountability,” the chief minister’s tweet read.

During August 2018-19, the ACE resolved 27,127 complaints out of the 26,588 that were lodged pertaining to corruption, the tweet added. About 5,410 inquiries were launched, out of which verdicts on 8,726 have been issued. The ACE, after “complete investigation”, registered 5,410 cases and have issued verdicts in 2,014.

The unit also issued 1,019 challans, conducted 280 raids and 1,821 arrests were made, the tweet said. It added that over the past one year, the ACE had arrested 40 suspects who were absconding and 257 accused who were wanted by the body.

“The process of accountability will continue so that public’s trust in institutions can be revived.”