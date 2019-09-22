Bus accident near Babusar Top claims 22 lives

CHILAS: As many as 22 people lost their lives and 15 others got seriously injured when an overspeeding bus crashed into cliffs near Babusar Top on Sunday morning.

As per details, bus was en route to Rawalpindi from Skardu when this unfortunate incident took place.

Initial reports suggest that 37 people were on board at the time of this mishap.

Rescue officials reached at the spot shortly after the incident took place and started shifting injured to Chilas hospital.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain factors that caused the incident. Relatives of the deceased have been informed about the accident.