Accident on Babusar Top

26 killed, dozens injured

The accident in the wee hours of Wednesday, in which the driver of a bus bound for Rawalpindi from Skardu crashed into the mountainside, raises the suspicion that there was a mechanical failure. Another possibility is that the bus was going too fast on a slippery road. A third possibility is that the visibility was poor. Whatever the reason, no less than 26 people were killed as a result, and dozens were injured. All three are issues that should have been addressed before the vehicle left the Skardu terminus. Mechanical failure should have been prevented, or at least the chances severely reduced, by proper and frequent checking. It is not sufficient for a transport vehicle to be passed as fit at the time it is inducted into service; there must be periodic checks to make sure that it continues to be fit. Part of fitness is ensuring that manufacturers’ servicing requirements are met, with the periodic replacement of parts taking place as frequently as recommended.

The problem of speeding in slippery conditions or in a period of poor visibility can be tackled by proper driver education. There is too much reliance on the traditional ustad-shagird model to allow for safety best practices to develop. The problem with old-school ustads is that they try to prove their uniqueness by encouraging their disciples to take ever-increasing risks. This is primarily because of the pressure from vehicle owners on drivers not to lose time, so as to decrease turn-around times, and thus increase profits. The skimping on maintenance is out of a similar motive, of jacking up profits.

The failure to ensure proper vehicle safety is caused by venal government officials, who quietly accept a backhander rather than rock the boat by demanding proper checks. While bus drivers are supposed to obtain heavy-vehicle licences, they are not legally bound to attend any further workshops or in any other wat required to update or upgrade their skills. This is a situation which must be rectified as soon as possible, before many more lives are lost.