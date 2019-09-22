Former Sindh governor nominated in Imran Farooq murder case

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan will be able to probe former Sindh Governor Ishratul Ibad in relation to the murder of MQM (Mutahida Qaumi Movement) leader Dr Imran Farooq.

This comes after the Scotland Yard handed crucial evidence – in Farooq’s murder case – to Pakistani authorities.

In addition, Scotland Yard has agreed for the case to be investigated and trialed in Pakistan.

The former Sindh Governor was named by the investigating agency in a list which included the names of all persons suspected of being involved in Imran Farooq’s murder; the list has been handed over to authorities in Pakistan.

Ishrat ul Ibad has also been named in the Baldia Town Factory case which claimed 289 lives and left 600 seriously injured.