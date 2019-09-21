Woman battles for life after acid attack, accused held

LAHORE: A woman was critically injured after being attacked with acid here on Saturday whereas the police have arrested the accused.

According to the details, culprit Hamayun Masih threw acid at Nazia Bibi in Chungi Amar Sidhu area of Lahore.

The woman who hails from Milad Chowk was serving as a sanitary worker in Cantonment Board. She was rushed to a hospital where according to medics, she was battling for her life while her face and body have also been scorched due to the acid.

An FIR was registered against Hamayun for the act.