Rasheed warns of propaganda against CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rahseed Ahmed on Saturday said that the country was in safe hands as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan was at the helm. He said that the prime minister’s decision to raise the Kashmir issue at the 74th United Nations General Assembly session reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Speaking at a press conference the federal minister said that a propaganda campaign to discredit the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was underway and needed to be thwarted.

Speaking about domestic politics Rasheed said that both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) seemed to be backing out of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (F)’s support.

“Both the PML-N and the PPP cannot function with Fazlur-Rehman […] as he has some other objectives,” said Rasheed.

The Awami Muslim League leader said that the PPP had withdrawn from Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s rally because of the latter’s inclination to play the religion card.

He added that the religion card could not be used against the government since Rasheed himself was among the protectors of the “honor of the prophet” and had fought for the namoos-e-risalat case in parliament.

Speaking of the corruption cases against the PML-N’s leadership, Rasheed said that Shehbaz Sharif was struggling to find middle ground between his party’s harsh stance and the government.

“Shehbaz Sharif’s political career is under trial […] he is supporter of negotiations [between the opposition and the government] and making them successful,”