Girl dies mysteriously in Karachi farm house 

KARACHI: A teenage girl died under mysterious circumstances during a party at a farmhouse near Gulshan-e-Maymar whereas the police have registered an FIR over her father’s complaint.

The father of the girl identified as Anam Fatima approached the police after her dead body was found from the farmhouse.

As per the FIR, Anam Fatima worked in a call centre who on the night of September 14 and 15 was at Alghani village farmhouse along with her friends when her health deteriorated.

As many as 14 people including five women have been accused in the case out of which the police has arrested two identified as close friends of the deceased.

Investigation officials, while speaking to the media, said that a female bootlegger was also present in the party whereas drugs were being consumed by the group of friends.

Raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining accused while the police have announced that they would exhume the deceased to carry out a post mortem.