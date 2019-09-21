Court grants NAB two-day transit remand of Qaimkhani

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court in Rawalpindi on Saturday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) two-day transit remand of the former director-general of parks and horticulture of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani in the fake accounts case.

As per details, NAB was directed to produce Qaimkhani before an accountability court in Islamabad on Monday.

On Friday, NAB raided Qaimkhani’s luxurious house and confiscated looted wealth in form of gold coins, prize bonds, expensive jewelry, and foreign currency. The said value of items and cars comfortably goes beyond several hundred million.