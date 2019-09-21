Court extends Safdar’s bail till October 12 in police scuffle case

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore on Saturday extended the pre-arrest bail of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain retd Safdar till October 12, and ordered police not to arrest him till that date.

Additional Sessions Judge Tajamul Shahzad heard an application filed by Safdar for extending his bail and passed the order in his favour.

As per the contents of the application, Safdar got into a fight with the police when they produced Maryam Nawaz in an accountability court.

The legal counsel representing Safdar said in the bail application that this case was politically motivated and has been registered by ignoring basic rules of law.

He further said that facts being told by police aren’t true and opponents are trying to score a point.

Police officials told court during the hearing that they are investigating the case further to reach a conclusion. On which, court ordered them to present the investigation report in next hearing of case.