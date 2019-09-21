Cleric arrested for raping minor boy in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A cleric was arrested for raping a teenage boy here on Saturday.

Superintendent Police Mazhar Iqbal said that Maulvi Liaqat Hussain sexually abused 12-year-old boy at a mosque located in Dhamial Camp where the victim used to receive religious education.

In a tweet, the police officer informed that a preliminary investigation and medical examination of the victim prove that the suspect had sexually abused the child.

The cleric had gathered his sympathizers after being accused of child abuse, and even the parents of the victim refused to believe that the cleric could be involved in such activities, SP Iqbal added.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi has directed the SP Sadar Division to charge-sheet the suspect with solid evidence to ensure that he is convicted.

The incident comes just days after brutal murders of three boys In Punjab’s Kasur district rocked the country. The bodies were discovered months after they had gone missing from Kasur’s Chunian locality.