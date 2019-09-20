World supported occupied Kashmir for first time, says AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) President Masood Khan on Friday said that the international community has expressed support to the people of occupied Kashmir for the first time.

Addressing a ceremony, Khan said that the world has rejected Indian stance on held Kashmir issue and urged to resolve the dispute through dialogues. The freedom movement in Kashmir will destroy India, he added.

He hailed Pakistan government for cutting trade and economic relations with India and raising the dispute at the UN Security Council and the Human Rights Council.

He said Pakistan has given a clear message that its war is against Hindutva, fascist and extremist regime of India. Kashmiri people are committed to their right of self-determination, he stated.

President Masood Khan said India has deployed nine hundred thousand troops in occupied Kashmir to perpetrate violence against Kashmiri people.