Woman gets tortured for not buying motorcycle for husband

–Police say FIR has been registered but they have no information about the accused’s whereabouts

–PCSW report says nearly 20pc married women were physically abused by their husbands in their lifetime and 9pc in the past 12 months

LAHORE: A woman was severely tortured by her husband and in-laws in the Shahdara Town area of Lahore after her parents failed to fulfil their demand of a motorcycle, Pakistan Today has learnt.

According to an application filed with the police, Rimsha, a resident of Shahdara Town, was married to Muhammad Shabbir five months ago but was tormented by her husband and in-laws for not bringing any dowry with her.

The application stated that the victim’s family had tried their best to meet the demands of their daughter’s in-laws but their financial conditions did not allow them to purchase expensive items, which led to the in-laws torturing their daughter.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, Rimsha’s mother said, “We tried our best to meet the demands of Rimsha’s husband and his family but we are poor and cannot afford to meet every demand.”

“Our daughter has severely been tortured by her husband and mother-in-law just for our failure to fulfil their demand of a motorcycle,” she lamented.

According to the data compiled by Punjab Commission on Status of Women, 34 per cent women have experienced psychological violence by spouse during their lifetime and 24 per cent women have experienced it in the past 12 months. Nearly 20 per cent ever-married women have been physically abused by their husbands in their lifetime and 9 per cent reported to have experienced the abuse in the past 12 months.

Pakistan Today also spoke to Rimsha, whose face was swollen and tears rolled down her cheeks. “My husband and in-laws collectively tortured me after my parents failed to provide them a motorcycle on their demand,” she said.

“They started demanding things from my family ever since I got married and my parents tried their best to meet their demands. But as you know it is not always possible to meet such demands,” she added.

Rimsha’s family lives in a small house like other families of the area. Owing to the poor financial status of the family, the police’s response has been cold and no action has been taken against the accused. Her mother wants the police to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the family.

When Pakistan Today contacted Shahdara Town Police Station House Officer (SHO) Sheikh Adnan, he said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered but they have no information about the whereabouts of the accused.

“It is not our duty to arrest the accused. We have registered an FIR and the investigation team will arrest the culprits soon,” he added.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, Women in Struggle for Empowerment Executive Director Bushra Khaliq said, “Not only are women tortured physically but they are tortured psychologically as well,” she said, adding that these cases are on the rise because the government has failed to take any action against the culprits.

“The government even failed to fulfil its promise of establishing centres at district level for the protection of women,” she added.

She further said that steps should be taken to stop incidents of violence against women because the situation will only get worse as the women are now better informed about their rights.