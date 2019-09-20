US welcomes PM Imran’s ‘unambiguous’ stance on Kashmir

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US State Department on Thursday commended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “unambiguous and important” statement, in which he warned citizens against joining the fight in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran on Wednesday had said that anyone wanting to go and fight in occupied Kashmir would do a great injustice to the Kashmiris by undermining their legitimate cause.

“Such an act would be an act of animosity towards the Kashmiris,” he had said while speaking to the media.

Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice G. Wells, while welcoming the premier’s remarks, said: “Pakistan’s sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups is critical to [regional] stability.”

Applaud PM @ImranKhanPTI’s unambiguous & important statement that militants from Pakistan who would carry out violence in Kashmir are enemies of both Kashmiris & Pakistan.We agree. Pakistan’s sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups is critical to reg. stability. AGW — State_SCA (@State_SCA) September 19, 2019

The statement by Wells comes ahead of the address by the Pakistani and Indian prime ministers at the UN General Assembly on Sept 27. Indian premier Narendra Modi will speak first, late Friday morning, while Prime Minister Khan will speak later in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Khan has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his address, exposing the ethical and legal bankruptcy of India’s Aug 5 decision to annex the occupied valley.