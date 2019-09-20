Unskilled, juvenile labour to be paid minimum Rs17,500 in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government set minimum wage on Friday for adult unskilled and juvenile workers at Rs17,500 per month.

According to an official notification, the Sindh government said that the order will be implemented under the provisions of Section 4 of the Sindh Minimum Wages Act, 2015.

The notification said that the wages will apply uniformly throughout the province to all adult, unskilled and juvenile labour, including female workers.

“The employers shall revise, where necessary the rates of remunerations for piece rated workers so as to ensure that the worker in each piece rate occupation is enabled to earn not less than Rs.84.00 per hour in any working day,” the notification read.