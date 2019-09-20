Uniform is fantastic: India’s defense minister trolled for wearing IAF vestment

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was savagely trolled on the social networking website, Twitter, over a photograph wherein he is seen wearing the Indian Air Force (IAF) uniform.

The photograph, shared on Thursday, started doing rounds on the internet after Singh flew onboard a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas in Bengaluru, becoming the first Indian defence minister to do so.

Flying on ‘Tejas’, an Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft from Bengaluru’s HAL Airport was an amazing and exhilarating experience. Tejas is a multi-role fighter with several critical capabilities. It is meant to strengthen India’s air defence capabilities. pic.twitter.com/jT95afb0O7 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 19, 2019

However, the netizens could not help trolling the ruling BJP stalwart.

“Visit us for tea sometime,” journalist Ajmal Jami wrote while retweeting the image.

राजनाथ जी ! कभी आओ ना खुशबू लगा के , तुम्हें चाय शय पिलाएँ

کبھی آو نا خوشبو لگا کے، تمہیں چائے شائے پلائیں! @rajnathsingh https://t.co/so9NMtMcnK — Ajmal Jami (@ajmaljami) September 19, 2019

To one’s surprise, even Indians trolled their defence minister for the “stunt”.

Light combat Aircraft now gonna be Heavy Combat Aircraft. — Nikhil (@Nikzeal) September 19, 2019

Singh made headlines on Aug 18 when he hinted a significant change in India’s nuclear doctrine. He said that country’s “longstanding” pledge not to use nuclear first may come under review should “circumstances” in the future demand so.

Speaking at Pokhran, where India had detonated weaponized nuclear devices in 1998, Singh said: “Till today, our nuclear policy is ‘no first use’.” He added: “What happens in future depends on the circumstances.”