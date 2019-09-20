Sharifs fight over family bucket after ordering midnight deal from Boot-Panda

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

LAHORE – After taking an entirety to order what they wanted from Boot-Panda, the Sharif family were seen fighting among one another during the late hours of Wednesday night, sources close to the family have told The Dependent.

While the complete details of the infighting wasn’t clear, sources maintain that the fight among the family was over the family bucket that they had ordered as part of the midnight deal from Boot-Panda.

According to eyewitnesses, the choice of the midnight deal, despite its popularity, was made complicated by the logistics of the delivery given that members of the family were distributed across the city of Lahore and weren’t under one roof at the time of order.

That meant that while one grand midnight deal was agreed upon by the entire family, they had to be distributed across different locations, with the family members fighting among themselves during the collective Skype call.

“Everyone wanted the family bucket in its entirety. The elder brother’s had it since forever, but it was always considered shared. Now they all want to own all of the bucket,” revealed a source privy to the midnight infighting among the Sharif family.

At press time, the younger brother was insisting that a Happy Meal should be ordered from Boot-Panda to reach a peaceful resolution among the family and more importantly with the express deal deliverers.