SC requested to review ruling in leaked video controversy

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday requesting the top court to review its ruling in accountability judge Arshad Malik’s leaked video controversy.

The petitioner, Advocate Akram Chaudhry, maintained that case regarding judiciary and its reputation could not be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or any other investigation department.

Rather, the petition pledged, the top court should review its decision and order to form a commission for investigation into the matter.

On Aug 23, the apex court, in its verdict, ruled that it was not appropriate for Supreme Court to interfere in the matter and its effects, particularly when the video may have relevance to a criminal appeal presently sub judice before a lower court, the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It added that a criminal investigation into the matter was already underway by the Agency.