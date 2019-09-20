Sahiwal killings case adjourned till 23rd

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of Sahiwal killings case till Sept 23.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein the accused Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were also produced. The court recorded statements of two witnesses during the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of more than 21 witnesses so far in the case.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the transfer of the case from Sahiwal to Lahore while allowing a petition filed by Jalil, brother of one of the deceased Muhammad Khalil.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba, and friend Zeeshan Javed were killed in cold-blood after the CTD officials opened fire on their car in Sahiwal on January 19, 2019.

The probe was launched after Jalil had lodged a case against six CTD officials at Yousafwala police station.