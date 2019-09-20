PM’s US visit to be “very Kashmir centric”, says Zulfikar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States is going to be ‘very Kashmir centric’ as most of the time would be consumed to highlight the ongoing crisis and hostile situation in the valley.

He expressed this while giving an interview to a US-based publication and further stressed that Imran Khan is doing his best to bring the Kashmir issue in international media so that everyone can see the real face of Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Genocide and ethnic cleansing going on in the valley can go unnoticed and now many international leaders have started to speak about it,” he said.

He further said that countries like China, Turkey, Malaysia, and Iran have offered unconditional support on this issue. The world has finally seen the brutalities and violations of human rights going on in the valley through eyes of media, he added.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will extend every kind of help to Pakistani diaspora and would bring many initiatives for them,” he said.